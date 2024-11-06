iPhone 14 Pro Max erupts in flames, here's how to charge your phone safely

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 14 Pro Max

A concerning incident has emerged from China, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max exploded while charging, resulting in injuries to the user. The incident has sparked widespread discussion and raised questions about the safety of Apple's premium devices. A woman named Shanxi, a resident of China, reported that her iPhone 14 Pro Max caught fire while charging overnight. The explosion, which occurred in the early morning hours, caused burns to her hand. Images shared on Chinese social media platforms depict the severely damaged phone, with its front and back panels charred.

Apple's Response

Apple has acknowledged the incident and expressed concern for the user's well-being. The company has initiated an investigation to determine the root cause of the explosion. As part of the investigation, Apple will examine the phone's battery and other components to identify any potential defects or manufacturing issues.

Safety Tips for Smartphone Users

To prevent similar incidents, experts recommend following these safety guidelines:

Avoid Overnight Charging : Refrain from charging your phone overnight, as prolonged charging can increase the risk of overheating and potential fires.

: Refrain from charging your phone overnight, as prolonged charging can increase the risk of overheating and potential fires. Use Genuine Chargers : Always use the original charger provided by the manufacturer to ensure compatibility and safety.

: Always use the original charger provided by the manufacturer to ensure compatibility and safety. Check Charging Ports : Regularly inspect the charging port for any debris or damage that could hinder proper charging and lead to short circuits.

: Regularly inspect the charging port for any debris or damage that could hinder proper charging and lead to short circuits. Avoid Charging in Extreme Temperatures : Excessive heat or cold can adversely affect battery health and increase the risk of accidents.

: Excessive heat or cold can adversely affect battery health and increase the risk of accidents. Be Cautious with Third-Party Accessories: While third-party accessories may be convenient, it's essential to choose reputable brands and ensure compatibility with your device.

Meanwhile, a recent report out of South Korea indicates that the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include a new display technology. These forthcoming models are rumoured to feature LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screens that will support a high refresh rate. Currently, aside from the Pro variants, most iPhones are restricted to a 60Hz display.

