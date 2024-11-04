iPhone 17 Series to feature significant display upgrades, borrowing an Android feature

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 17 series

Apple has recently unveiled its iPhone 16 series globally, and now rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 series are beginning to circulate online. The company is expected to launch the new iPhone sometime in the second half of next year, featuring several innovative advancements. While some reports indicate the introduction of a new iPhone 17 Air model, a recent report from South Korea suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup will incorporate a new display technology. These upcoming models are rumoured to feature LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screens with a high refresh rate. As it stands, aside from the Pro variants, current iPhones are limited to a 60Hz display.

iPhone 17 series displays

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce 120Hz ProMotion displays for all models in the iPhone 17 lineup. According to ETNews, LTPO screens sourced from Samsung and LG will be utilised, enabling the high refresh rate currently available only in the Pro series. This technology enhances screen smoothness and responsiveness during activities such as scrolling, viewing animations, and gaming, while also reducing power consumption.

Earlier reports from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants indicated that all models in the 2025 iPhone lineup would feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, including non-Pro versions. Apple has been offering 120Hz screens, termed ProMotion displays, in its Pro iPhone models since 2021, which also supports an always-on display feature.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 series includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for the standard model and a larger 6.7-inch version for the iPhone 16 Plus, both capped at 60Hz.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM, while the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may run on either the A18 or A19 chip, featuring 8GB of RAM. All four models in the iPhone 17 lineup are anticipated to include 24-megapixel front-facing cameras.

