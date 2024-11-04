Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India later this week: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME/X Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme is all set to launch a new GT series smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will arrive in the country later this month following its debut on November 4 in China. The company has also listed the smartphone on the e-commerce website Amazon revealing some of its key features. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which was unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii last month. In addition to this, the smartphone will feature Hawaii last month. In addition to powerful hardware, the upcoming smartphone will also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) features. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone.

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch date

Realme has announced through a press release that the Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India on November 26 at 12 pm IST, just weeks after its global unveiling on November 4 (which is today). This device will serve as the flagship smartphone for the brand and is poised to succeed the Realme GT 6, which debuted both in India and globally on June 20 of this year.

The company smartphone manufacturer has also revealed that the GT 7 Pro will be the first device in India to feature Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In addition to this powerful hardware, the phone will come equipped with a variety of AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected)

According to previous reports, the Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 2,780 x 1,264 pixels and an impressive 120 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The smartphone is also expected to support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, enhancing the viewing experience. In terms of photography, it’s likely to boast a triple rear camera setup, which will include two 50-megapixel sensors accompanied by an 8-megapixel lens. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera is also anticipated.

The Realme GT 7 Pro could be powered by a robust 6,500mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups. On the security front, the device is expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for easy access.

