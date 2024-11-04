BSNL challenges Jio, Airtel with D2D tech for network-independent calls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL D2D service

Last month, BSNL revealed its new logo and slogan, coinciding with the launch of seven new services. These include features such as Spam Free Network, ATS Kiosk, and the Direct-to-Device (D2D) service. Currently, BSNL is testing the D2D service on a trial basis, enabling calls to be made without a SIM card or mobile network.

So, what exactly is D2D technology?

This innovative service by BSNL connects mobile devices, including smartphones and smartwatches, through satellite technology, eliminating the need for traditional mobile networks. In partnership with Viasat, BSNL has successfully completed trials of the D2D service. Users will soon be able to make audio and video calls directly between devices without requiring a SIM card.

During a trial at the India Mobile Congress, BSNL managed to make a phone call through a satellite network located 36,000 kilometres away using an Android smartphone. This service is expected to be particularly useful during emergencies or natural disasters, allowing people to call for help and assist in the evacuation of those stranded.

In addition to BSNL, other companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are also racing to develop satellite connectivity services. Notably, Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon have also applied to offer satellite services in India, although they have yet to receive approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The government is currently gearing up to allocate spectrum for satellite connectivity and has reached out to industry stakeholders for input on pricing and allocation. After gathering this feedback, the spectrum allocation process will proceed, paving the way for BSNL, Airtel, Jio, and other players to begin their satellite services.

Meanwhile, BSNL has achieved an important milestone in providing superfast 4G connectivity to millions of users nationwide. The company has successfully set up 50,000 new 4G mobile towers, with 41,000 of them now up and running.

This announcement was recently made on its official X account. Notably, BSNL has installed 5,000 of these towers in areas that previously lacked any mobile network coverage, meaning that other providers like Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea had no service in those regions.

ALSO READ: Airtel's 365-day plan undercuts Jio and BSNL, offers 720GB of data for less than Rs 10 per day