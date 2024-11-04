Airtel's 365-day plan undercuts Jio and BSNL, offers 720GB of data for less than Rs 10 per day

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel recharge plan

Airtel has recently rolled out an impressive recharge plan specifically designed for its vast customer base of over 350 million mobile users. This plan stands out due to its remarkable validity of one year, or 365 days, and includes the enticing feature of unlimited 5G internet access. As a result, it presents a formidable competitor to the long-validity recharge offerings from Jio and BSNL.

Airtel 365-day recharge plan

The prepaid recharge plan from Bharti Airtel offers daily high-speed data of 2GB, totaling an impressive 720GB over the entire year. In addition to this substantial data offering, users enjoy unlimited free calling to any telecom network across the country, along with the advantage of free national roaming.

Furthermore, this plan provides additional perks, such as 100 free SMS messages daily. Subscribers with a 5G-compatible smartphone located in a 5G coverage area can access unlimited 5G data at no extra cost. This comprehensive recharge plan is priced at Rs 3,599, allowing users the flexibility to recharge their numbers while also benefiting from a range of value-added services.

Additionally, Airtel has introduced three new data recharge packages that continue to provide benefits even after users have exhausted their daily data allowances. Priced at Rs 161, Rs 181, and Rs 351, these new plans offer up to 50GB of high-speed data, enhancing Airtel's competitive edge in the market.

In other news, in August, BSNL was the only telecommunications provider to gain subscribers, adding 2.5 million new users. In contrast, Reliance Jio lost 4 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel experienced a decline of 2.4 million, and Vodafone Idea saw a decrease of 1.9 million subscribers.

In July, BSNL also added nearly 3 million new subscribers, while its competitors faced losses. Airtel lost 1.7 million users, Vodafone Idea decreased by 1.4 million, and Jio's user base fell by approximately 800,000 subscribers.

