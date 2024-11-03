Nothing CEO announces plan to develop new operating system as an alternative to Android

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing smartphone

Recently, the customised variant of the Nothing 2a has been launched, crafted by fans of the brand. This year, Nothing has introduced several variations of its smartphone to the market. CEO Carl Pei has made some noteworthy comments about Google's Android operating system, comments that are likely to raise tensions within Alphabet. Following in Huawei's footsteps, Nothing might also be working on its own mobile operating system.

Will it create its own OS?

At a recent event, Nothing revealed that it is currently exploring the possibility of developing its own mobile operating system. The company is in the process of determining what Nothing OS will look like, as it aims to reduce its reliance on Google's Android. Pei pointed out that over 80 percent of smartphones worldwide operate on the Android system, highlighting the evident monopoly held by Google and Alphabet. The team is considering ways to break free from this dominance.

Pei emphasised that the prevalence of Google Android has stifled innovation in user interface design. He believes that alongside hardware, the software can significantly enhance a product's appeal. He argued that there should be a renewed focus on user experience, as the operating system has remained largely unchanged for the last 40 years.

Devices, whether computers or smartphones, store a wealth of personal information and facilitate a myriad of tasks, thus, improving their experience is essential.

Need for change

Additionally, Nothing plans to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into Nothing OS, simplifying the operating system development process. It’s important to note that we cannot classify any OS as solely an AI operating system; AI serves more as a tool. Prior to Nothing, Huawei ventured into creating HarmonyOS a few years back, which differs vastly from Android.

The push to develop its own operating system came after Huawei found itself barred from the U.S. market due to the US-China trade conflict in 2019, which also led to restrictions on the use of Android. As a result, Huawei had to establish its own operating system.

