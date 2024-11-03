BSNL 4G network challenges dominance of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone with its impressive speeds in uncovered areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G sites

BSNL has reached a significant milestone in delivering superfast 4G connectivity to millions of users across the country. The company has successfully installed 50,000 new 4G mobile towers, with 41,000 of them now operational. This update was recently shared through its official X handle. Notably, BSNL has placed 5,000 of these towers in areas previously without any mobile network, meaning that no other providers like Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea had coverage there.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone are left surprised!

When it comes to mobile network connectivity in India, signals are available in around 95 percent of locations, but BSNL is now extending 4G service to these remote regions. The government telecom company aims to install a total of 100,000 4G mobile towers by June next year. Following the commercial launch of BSNL's 4G service, the competition for private companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea is only expected to intensify.

Recently, private telecom operators raised their mobile recharge prices, which has led to BSNL attracting 5.5 million new subscribers in just the past two months. In contrast, private companies have seen significant user loss, with Jio experiencing the biggest drop at around 4 million users. Nevertheless, Jio remains hopeful that many of its former users will return.

Improved 4G connectivity is already becoming available. BSNL is also gearing up to launch 5G service alongside its 4G offerings. The government telecom company is focusing on the installation of 4G and 5G mobile towers using indigenous technology. With the deployment of these 50,000 new 4G towers, BSNL users will enjoy enhanced connectivity. Additionally, the company has committed to keeping its recharge plans affordable in the near future. During the recent India Mobile Congress, BSNL emphasised its priority on user growth over increasing plan prices.

ALSO READ: Government issues new 4-digit helpline to empower individuals to combat cybercrime