Government issues new 4-digit helpline to empower individuals to combat cybercrime

To address the rising incidents of cyber fraud, the government has introduced a new national helpline number. The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially updated the national helpline number from 155260 to 1930. Information about this new helpline has been shared by the Department of Telecommunications through its official X account. This helpline is particularly aimed at assisting anyone who has fallen victim to financial fraud. Additionally, individuals can also file complaints via the National Cyber Crime Portal.

This initiative, launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), underscores the commitment to provide a safer digital payment environment for Indian citizens. Victims of cyber fraud can reach out to this 4-digit helpline at any time, which is managed by the respective state police forces.

Fraudsters will face no leniency

When a complaint is made through this number, comprehensive details regarding the cyber fraud will be gathered, and a ticket will be generated in the Fraud Reporting and Management System. Subsequently, this information will be forwarded to the relevant bank, wallet provider, or merchant to ensure that the compromised funds can be frozen. Once the funds are frozen, cybercriminals will be unable to access them, even if they've already transferred the money to their bank accounts. This process will continue diligently until the funds are recovered.

The National Helpline Number has been developed in partnership with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with all public and private sector banks and online wallet providers. This helpline ensures that even those who may not have internet access can report cyber crimes. Notably, there is no requirement to visit a police station to lodge such complaints.

Given the escalating incidents of cyber crime in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs and I4C are closely monitoring the situation. Furthermore, efforts are being made to educate citizens about the dangers of cyber fraud. This newly introduced 4-digit helpline can be utilized for reporting all types of cyber crime.

