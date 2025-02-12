India to host next Global AI Summit, PM Modi announces in Paris

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi announces India will host the next Global AI Summit

PM Modi’s announcement at AI Action Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his concluding address at the AI Action Summit in Paris, confirmed that India would be proud to host the next Global AI Summit. Emphasizing the momentum generated by the summit, he highlighted the unity in vision and purpose across stakeholders.

PM Modi welcomed the decision to establish the AI Foundation and the Council for Sustainable AI, offering India’s full support to these initiatives. He also extended his congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron for leading these steps.

Inclusive global partnership for AI

PM Modi proposed making the “Global Partnership for AI” more inclusive by involving the Global South, ensuring that their priorities, concerns, and needs are addressed in future AI collaborations.

He shared that India is actively developing AI applications aimed at public welfare and is home to one of the world’s largest AI talent pools. India, according to Modi, is ready to contribute its experience and expertise to make AI beneficial for all.

India’s AI development and innovation

PM Modi also revealed that India is working on developing its large language model (LLM), designed to reflect the country’s diversity. India’s unique public-private partnership model allows access to computing power at affordable costs for startups and researchers. He stressed the importance of building quality data sets free from biases and creating AI applications that are people-centric.

Additionally, Modi pointed out that concerns regarding cybersecurity, disinformation, and deepfakes must be addressed to ensure AI is used responsibly.

The Prime Minister concluded by underlining the rapid development of AI technology and the increasing interdependence across nations, emphasizing the need for responsible, localized, and sustainable AI practices.

