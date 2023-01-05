Thursday, January 05, 2023
     
HP Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds launched with touchscreen on charging case

The new earbuds come with adaptive active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, "WindSmart technology" for making calls clearer when users are outside, AptX support, and earbud-based gesture controls for things like volume or track control.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 05, 2023 19:41 IST
POLY VOYAGER FREE 60 SERIES
Image Source : POLY POLY VOYAGER FREE 60 SERIES

Joining the list of companies making wireless earbuds, HP has launched "Voyager Free 60 Plus" earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

 

While the regular Voyager Free 60s comes with a plain old charging case, the Plus model offers an OLED touchscreen that lets users control music playback, volume, and settings, see your battery status, and accept or reject calls, reports The Verge.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: boAt set to showcase next-gen hearables in Las Vegas

 

Moreover, users will also be able to use the screen to switch between two connected devices -- the buds support multipoint pairing and can remember up to eight connections.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel gets a new update

Among other features, the earbuds include -- adaptive active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, "WindSmart technology" for making calls clearer when users are outside, AptX support, and earbud-based gesture controls for things like volume or track control, according to the report.

The earbuds also offer an IP54 rating, certifying them as splash and dust resistant.

Further, the company said that users can expect around eight hours of listening time with ANC on before they have to put the buds back into the case to refill their batteries, the report added.

The plus version comes with a USB to 3.5mm cable and also supports Qi wireless charging.

