How to make call on WhatsApp without saving the number: Here’s how With this new update, WhatsApp has made calling more efficient and convenient. Whether you need to make a quick business call or contact someone temporarily, there’s no need to save unnecessary numbers anymore.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform has been an essential communication tool for billions of users all over the world. With more than 3.5 billion downloads, the app is widely used for instant messaging, voice calls and video calls. However, one common misconception among users is that WhatsApp calls can only be made to saved contacts.

But did you know that you can call someone on WhatsApp without saving their number? WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to dial and call any number directly, just like a traditional phone dialer.

If you often find yourself saving unnecessary numbers just to make a WhatsApp call, this new update will save you time and effort.

WhatsApp calling without saving a number: The new feature

WhatsApp continuously updates its platform to improve user experience. One of the latest additions is the ability to make calls without saving a contact.

Earlier, users had to go through the hassle of saving a number in contacts before making a WhatsApp call. Now, with this new feature, you can directly enter a number and make a voice call on WhatsApp—just like using your phone’s dialer.

This feature is particularly helpful for quick interactions, such as:

Business inquiries where you only need to call once.

Delivery or service-related calls without saving temporary contacts.

Calling unknown numbers without cluttering your contact list.

How to call on WhatsApp without saving the number?

Using this feature is simple. Follow these steps to make a WhatsApp call directly:

Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

Go to the ‘Calls’ section at the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the ‘+’ (plus) icon in the top-right corner.

You will see three options:

New Call Link

Call a Number

New Contact

Tap on ‘Call a Number’ to proceed.

A dialer pad will appear where you can enter the number you want to call.

Dial the number and press the call button to initiate the voice call.

ALSO READ: 1 Ton vs 1.5 Ton AC: Which one should you buy?

ALSO READ: iQOO 13 5G gets a massive price drop on Amazon: Check new price and offers