1 Ton vs 1.5 Ton AC: Which one should you buy? Before purchasing, always check the star rating, energy efficiency, and your room size to avoid costly mistakes. With the right AC, you can enjoy cool comfort without skyrocketing electricity bills.

With summer approaching, the demand for air conditioners (ACs) is set to rise. Many people struggle to decide whether to buy a 1-ton AC or a 1.5-ton AC, often making the wrong choice. Selecting the right capacity is crucial for optimal cooling and energy efficiency. Here’s everything you need to know before making your purchase.

Why does AC capacity matter?

When buying an AC, choosing the wrong tonnage can lead to:

Insufficient cooling in larger rooms

Higher electricity bills due to overuse

Reduced AC lifespan from overloading

Let’s understand the difference between 1-ton and 1.5-ton ACs and which one is right for you.

What is the difference between 1-ton and 1.5-ton AC?

1 Ton AC: Best for Small Rooms

Cooling Capacity: 12,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) per hour Energy Efficiency: Consumes less power, making it cost-effective Size and portability: Compact and easy to move Best For: Rooms up to 120 sq. ft. (e.g., small bedrooms or study rooms) Electricity Usage: Lower power consumption, leading to reduced electricity bills

Ideal for: Small apartments, office cabins, and small bedrooms

1.5 Ton AC: Best for Larger Spaces

Cooling Capacity: 18,000 BTU per hour Larger Coverage: Effectively cools rooms from 150 to 200 sq. ft. Energy Consumption: Higher than 1-ton AC, but inverter technology helps reduce power usage Faster Cooling: Can cool a room more quickly due to higher capacity

Ideal for: Living rooms, large bedrooms, offices, and hall areas

Things to keep in mind when buying an AC

Room size matters: Always match the AC capacity to your room size for better efficiency. Check star rating: Higher-rated ACs (like 5-star models) consume less power, helping you save on electricity bills. Go for Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs adjust power usage, making them more energy-efficient than regular models. Consider usage: If you use AC for long hours, invest in an energy-efficient model to cut costs. Proper installation is key: Ensure correct placement for optimal cooling and reduced energy consumption.

Which AC should you buy?

Buy a 1-ton AC if you have a small room (up to 120 sq. ft.) and want a budget-friendly, low-power option. Buy a 1.5-ton AC if you have a bigger room (150-200 sq. ft.) and need faster, more powerful cooling.

ALSO READ: Delhi man dies in AC blast: Important safety tips before using your air conditioner

ALSO READ: Airtel's budget-friendly 84-day plan: Free calling, OTT subscription and more