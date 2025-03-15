Airtel's budget-friendly 84-day plan: Free calling, OTT subscription and more Airtel’s Rs 1,199 prepaid plan is ideal for users looking for long-term validity, high-speed data, unlimited calling, and entertainment benefits—all in one recharge.

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom provider, offers a range of affordable and premium recharge plans to cater to its vast user base. With a focus on enhancing customer convenience, the company has also partnered with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide internet access in remote areas. Additionally, Airtel is bundling OTT subscriptions with select recharge plans to attract more customers. One such plan provides free calling, a generous data limit, and an Amazon Prime subscription.

Airtel’s 84-day plan: A complete package

Airtel has introduced a budget-friendly prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,199, offering a long validity of 84 days. With this plan, users enjoy unlimited free calling to all local and STD networks. Additionally, subscribers receive 100 free SMS per day, ensuring seamless communication.

No More Data Worries: 210GB for 84 Days

For those who require more data, this Airtel prepaid plan offers 210GB of data over 84 days, allowing users to enjoy 2.5GB per day. The plan also provides unlimited 5G data in regions where the Airtel 5G network is available.

ALSO READ: Should you stop charging your smartphone to 100 per cent? Experts explained why

Enjoy OTT benefits with a free Amazon Prime subscription

If you love watching the latest movies and web series, then this plan will offer you another additional benefit—a free Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days. This saves users the extra cost of purchasing an OTT subscription separately. However, the Prime membership will be limited to one device.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to let users control camera before answering video calls

While the feature is not yet available to all users, it is expected to roll out in a future WhatsApp update. This privacy-enhancing feature could be a game-changer, making WhatsApp safer and more secure for millions of users worldwide.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G now Live at 75,000 locations, bringing high-speed connectivity to millions

Good news for BSNL users! The government telecom company is rapidly expanding its network and has set a target of installing 1 lakh 4G towers in the first half of this year. The best part—BSNL has already made its 4G service live at 75,000 locations, bringing high-speed connectivity to more users.