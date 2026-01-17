Zimbabwe appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, Zimbabwe Cricket took centre stage and announced the appointment of former West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh as their new bowling consultant ahead of the tournament.

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The marquee event is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the tournament right around the corner, Zimbabwe Cricket took centre stage and announced the appointment of former West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh as their new bowling consultant ahead of the World Cup.

According to a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket, Walsh has already begun his duties as the bowling consultant. A big name in his prime, Walsh will hope to influence the players positively and have a fruitful time with them ahead of the marquee tournament.

"I think we have a very good chance once we execute well and work together as a team and adapt to the conditions. The combination of the attack has impressed me from watching and the potential that's within the team,” Walsh was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe will be boasting quite the bowling attack in the upcoming World Cup. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Tinotenda Maposa are the pacers in the side, with Brad Evans and Tashinga Musekiwa as the all-rounders, alongside Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Raza, who will make up the spin attack.

Givemore Makoni opened up on Walsh’s appointment

With Walsh’s appointment as the bowling consultant being confirmed, Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director Givemore Makoni came forward and talked about making the most of Walsh’s influence and ability to get the maximum potential out of the players.

"As we prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it was important for us to bring in someone who understands what it takes to succeed on the global stage. Courtney's knowledge, professionalism and ability to mentor players will be invaluable as we sharpen our bowling resources for the challenges ahead,” Makoni said.

Also Read: