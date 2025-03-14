WhatsApp to let users control camera before answering video calls While the feature is not yet available to all users, it is expected to roll out in a future WhatsApp update. This privacy-enhancing feature could be a game-changer, making WhatsApp safer and more secure for millions of users worldwide.

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will enhance user privacy during video calls by allowing users to turn off their cameras before answering. This long-awaited update aims to give users more control over their calls, especially for those who prefer voice-only communication or feel uncomfortable with unexpected video calls.

WhatsApp's new privacy-focused Video Call feature

Currently, when users receive a WhatsApp video call, the front camera automatically turns on, forcing them to appear on the screen before they can manually disable the video. The only way to prevent this is by declining the call or switching off the camera after answering.

According to Android Authority, WhatsApp is testing a new option in the latest beta update (version 2.25.7.3) for Android, allowing users to turn off their cameras before picking up the call. This feature was spotted during an APK teardown of the app.

Once rolled out, users will see a “Turn off your video” prompt when receiving a video call, enabling them to join in voice-only mode. This will prevent them from being seen by the caller immediately upon answering, enhancing privacy and security.

A step to prevent WhatsApp Video call scams

WhatsApp has seen an increase in video call-related scams, including sextortion attempts, where fraudsters use manipulated video calls to capture screenshots of victims and blackmail them.

With the new update, users can accept video calls without appearing on camera, significantly reducing the risk of being caught in such scams. Additionally, users will have the option to turn on their video mid-call if they feel comfortable.

