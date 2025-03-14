iPhone 17 Pro to feature liquid cooling: What it means for performance and heat management Apple has yet to confirm these details, so it remains to be seen how the company will integrate this technology. If true, this could be one of the most performance-focused iPhone upgrades yet.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is already generating excitement, with leaks suggesting a major upgrade in the form of a liquid cooling system. While Apple has traditionally relied on material-based heat dissipation, this rumoured addition could significantly enhance performance and thermal management. Here's a look at what this means for Apple’s flagship device.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: A game-changer with Liquid Cooling?

Apple is known for reserving premium features for its Pro models, and the iPhone 17 Pro might be no exception. Reports suggest that all iPhone 17 models will finally get ProMotion 120Hz displays, making room for another exclusive upgrade in the Pro lineup—liquid cooling technology.

This move is likely linked to the A19 Pro chip, which is expected to bring a massive performance boost. However, increased performance also generates more heat, which might explain why Apple is exploring liquid cooling solutions.

What is a Liquid Cooling System and how does it work?

Liquid cooling is commonly used in high-performance PCs and gaming devices to regulate temperature. It typically involves:

A coolant (liquid) that absorbs heat from the processor.

Heat dissipation materials, such as a vapour chamber, to spread heat evenly.

A cooling block (not expected on iPhones), which is used in larger devices.

For smartphones, companies often use a vapour cooling chamber to prevent overheating. The latest leaks indicate Apple may integrate a similar system in the iPhone 17 Pro, helping distribute heat more efficiently.

Will Liquid Cooling make the iPhone 17 Pro more expensive?

Implementing liquid cooling technology in a compact device like the iPhone 17 Pro will likely increase production costs. This has fueled speculation that Apple may raise prices for its Pro models, especially with the recent introduction of the iPhone 16E series, which shifted the SE lineup into a higher pricing bracket.

