Holi Aftermath: 5 Safe ways to remove colours from your smartphone and gadgets Holi colours can be tricky, but cleaning them correctly ensures your devices remain safe and functional. Always avoid water exposure and use gentle cleaning techniques to protect your smartphone, smartwatch, or earbuds.

Holi is a time for joy, vibrant colours, and celebrations, but it can also pose a risk to your smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets. The colours, water, and even gulal (dry powder) can seep into device crevices, causing long-term damage. If your device has been exposed to Holi colours, don't panic. Follow these five safe methods to clean your gadgets without causing harm.

1. Use a microfiber cloth for dry Holi powder

If your smartphone or smartwatch has dry Holi powder, avoid wiping it with your hands or a regular cloth. Instead:

Take a soft microfiber cloth and gently wipe the surface.

Use a soft-bristle brush or an air blower to remove powder from tiny openings like the charging port or speaker grills.

Avoid using water on dry colour stains, as it may push the powder further inside the device.

2. Isopropyl alcohol for stubborn colour stains

If dry cleaning isn’t enough and Holi colours have left stains, isopropyl alcohol (available at medical stores) can help:

Take a few drops of 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol on a microfiber cloth.

Gently rub the stained areas to remove colour.

Allow it to air dry completely before switching on the device.

Avoid soaking your device in any liquid—just dampen the cloth lightly.

3. Use a dry toothpick for ports and buttons

Holi colours often get trapped in charging ports, speakers, or buttons. Here’s how to clean them:

Use a dry wooden toothpick to carefully remove trapped colour particles.

For extra precision, wrap thin cotton around the toothpick to avoid scratches.

A can of compressed air or a soft brush can help remove powder without inserting anything inside.

Never use water or metal tools, as they can damage internal components.

4. Baby wipes for smartwatches and earbuds

If your smartwatch or wireless earbuds are stained with Holi colours, baby wipes offer a gentle cleaning option:

Take a mild baby wipe and gently rub over the surface.

Dry it with a soft cotton cloth afterwards.

If your device has an IP68 rating (water-resistant), you can use a damp cloth instead.

Avoid soaking your earbuds or smartwatch in water, even if they are water-resistant.

5. Rice bag trick for water-damaged gadgets

If your smartphone or smartwatch accidentally got wet during Holi celebrations, the rice method might help:

Switch off the device immediately to prevent short circuits.

Place it in a bag of uncooked rice for at least 24-48 hours to absorb moisture.

Silica gel packets (often found in shoeboxes) can be used as an alternative.

Do NOT use a hairdryer or direct sunlight to dry your device, as excessive heat can damage internal parts.

