5 Important factors to consider before buying an AC for your home

It is almost summer, as the temperature soars up, and within a few days we might start using an air conditioner (AC) at our home. It indeed is an essential in today’s time, but before you rush to buy one, you must know some important factors to consider to have the best cooling, energy efficiency and value for money experience. Here's what you need to know before making your purchase.

1. Choose the right AC type

There are three main types of ACs available in the market currently:

Window AC, which is ideal for small rooms and is budget-friendly.

Split AC, which Offers better cooling, operates quietly and is perfect for larger spaces.

Portable ACs, are considered to be a great option in present times if you want flexibility and mobility.

Your choice must depend on room size, installation feasibility and budget.

2. Check the energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating)

Electricity bills can skyrocket in summer, so choosing an energy-efficient AC is crucial. ACs come with BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star ratings, which indicate power consumption.

A 5-star AC consumes the least energy but costs more upfront.

A 3-star AC is cheaper but may lead to higher electricity bills over time.

If you plan to use your AC for long hours daily, investing in a 5-star AC will save money in the long run.

3. Cooling capacity and room size matter

AC cooling capacity is measured in tons, and selecting the right one ensures efficient performance.

1 Ton AC is best for rooms up to 120 sq. ft.

1.5 Ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.

2 Ton AC is suitable for larger rooms above 200 sq. ft.

A smaller AC in a big room won’t cool efficiently, while a bigger AC in a small room will consume more power unnecessarily.

4. Inverter vs. non-inverter AC: Which one to pick?

Inverter AC – Adjusts power consumption based on room temperature, ensuring better cooling and lower electricity bills.

Non-Inverter AC – Works at a fixed speed, consuming more power.

Though Inverter ACs cost more, they provide long-term savings and better performance.

5. Additional features and after-sales service

Before finalizing your purchase, check for smart features like:

Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation

Auto-clean technology to prevent bacteria buildup

Air filters for improved air quality

Also, ensure the brand offers good after-sales service and warranty in your area.

