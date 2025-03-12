Should you stop charging your smartphone to 100 per cent? Experts explained why If you are also someone who plugs in your smartphone on the charger and leaves it to go on to 100 per cent, then you are destroying the battery life. Here are the reasons why you should not charge your battery to 100 per cent and how to optimize it.

Most smartphones today come with non-removable batteries, and some leading smartphone brands like Samsung and Google will offer more than 5 years of software updates, where users are concerned about whether their battery will last as long as their phone’s lifespan.

If you want to prolong your smartphone’s battery health, for that, some leading handsets (Android and iOS) now offer an option to limit charging to 80 per cent. While it may feel that it is debatable, but this feature could extend the battery life of your handset and improve the performance of the device.

Why should you limit charging to 80 per cent?

The idea of limiting your smartphone’s charge by up to 80 per cent is backed by science. Two key factors degrade battery life over time:

Heat

Voltage stress

Although heat could be controlled by avoiding overheating (such as using your phone while charging or placing it on soft surfaces), voltage stress occurs every time your phone charges.

Do not charge your smartphone up to 100 per cent

Smartphone batteries charge faster up to 60 per cent, then slow down as they approach full charge. While this isn't harmful when done occasionally, frequent 100 per cent charging increases voltage wear, accelerating battery degradation.

By capping your handset’s charge at 80 per cent, you reduce voltage stress, keeping the battery in a healthier state for a longer period.

Should you limit your phone’s charge to 80 per cent?

Limiting the charge to 80 per cent is not a permanent fix, but it slows down battery wear. However, whether this feature is beneficial depends on your usage habits:

If you have regular access to a charger, limiting the charge can be a good idea, as you can top up your battery whenever needed.

For heavy users who rely on their devices all day, setting an 80% charge limit could help maintain battery health for long-term use.

Gamers or frequent travellers, however, may need a full charge, making battery limiting impractical.

Luckily, many brands now offer battery replacements at affordable prices, so even if your battery degrades, you can replace it without buying a new phone.

How to enable battery charge limiting on your phone?

Most modern smartphones include a built-in option to limit battery charging:

On Samsung devices: Go to ‘Settings’, reach to ‘Battery’, tap on ‘Battery Protection’ and enable the charging limit. On OnePlus devices: Navigate to ‘Battery Health’ and set a charge limit. On iPhones: Optimized Battery Charging is enabled by default, but you can manually set a charge limit under Settings → Battery → Charging.

By implementing this small change, you can ensure better battery longevity and reduce the need for frequent battery replacements.

