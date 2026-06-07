Eggs hurled at TMC MLA Madan Mitra's vehicle during protest in Kamarhati | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A visit by senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Madan Mitra to the Ariadaha area of Kamarhati on Saturday turned chaotic after protesters allegedly hurled eggs at his convoy. The incident took place when Mitra arrived in the locality following reports of unrest in the area. According to local accounts, a group of residents had gathered to voice their grievances, and tensions escalated soon after the convoy reached the spot.

Witnesses said slogans were raised against the TMC leader, while some protesters allegedly threw eggs at a vehicle believed to be part of his convoy. The situation quickly became tense, forcing the convoy to leave the area.

Public anger against TMC on rise

The protest is being viewed as part of a broader pattern of public demonstrations that have recently followed several TMC leaders across West Bengal. Over the past few weeks, residents in different parts of the state have openly expressed frustration over allegations of corruption, extortion and local governance issues.

Public protests that were once limited to political rallies are now increasingly taking place during visits by senior political leaders.

Abhishek Banerjee attacked

The latest incident comes just days after senior TMC MP and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced protests during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas.

During that visit, protesters allegedly threw eggs and stones while raising slogans against the leader. Videos from the scene showed angry residents confronting Banerjee, with some women reportedly calling him a "thief" while demanding answers over local issues.

Banerjee later accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack and claimed that police personnel were not present when the incident occurred. Despite the confrontation, he continued with his scheduled visit after receiving medical attention.

Similar demonstrations have also been reported outside police stations, court complexes and during court appearances of local political figures facing corruption-related allegations.

Five people were arrested in connection with the assault. According to sources, among those arrested are Nirmal Sengupta, Debashish Datta and Kajal Das, who are reportedly close associates of Lovely Maitra, former TMC MLA from Sonarpur South.

'Rulers became killers': Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP after eggs and stones were hurled at party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Reposting a video on assault on Abhishek shared by TMC on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the former chief minister said the rulers, referring to the BJP, has become killers and the saffron party should be ashamed of it. "RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP," Mamata said.

Also Read: 'Pre-planned attack to kill me': Abhishek Banerjee assaulted with eggs, stones in Sonarpur | VIDEO