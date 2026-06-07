Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist backs actress amid Peddi controversy: 'She drew a professional line'

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s action thriller Peddi recently hit worldwide theatres on June 4, 2026, and has been receiving criticism from a section of viewers over depiction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma. Now, Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda has supported her by sharing a post that claimed the actor had objected to certain shots in the film.

Earlier on Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised to fans for the feedback regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi. He stated that it was never their intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. He also noted that the team has decided to make changes to the concerned portions.

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist shows support amid Peddi controversy

On Saturday, make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda shared a post on her Instagram Stories that claimed Janhvi Kapoor had raised concerns about certain shots in Peddi during the post-production stage.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SAVLEENMANCHANDA)Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist's Instagram Story.

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