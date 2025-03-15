BSNL 4G now Live at 75,000 locations, bringing high-speed connectivity to millions Good news for BSNL users! The government telecom company is rapidly expanding its network and has set a target of installing 1 lakh 4G towers in the first half of this year. The best part—BSNL has already made its 4G service live at 75,000 locations, bringing high-speed connectivity to more users.

BSNL 4G rollout expands across India: BSNL 4G is finally available at 75,000 locations across the country, fulfilling the dream of millions of users living in various remote areas. The government-owned telecom company has officially announced that its 4G network is now live at these locations, marking a major step towards providing high-speed connectivity to its 10 crore users, who have long awaited faster network services.

BSNL has been aggressively expanding its 4G services, with a target of installing around 1 lakh new 4G towers. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the telecom company is on track to complete this rollout in the first half of 2025.

Big relief for BSNL customers

BSNL’s slow 4G deployment has led to a decline in its user base, with lakhs of customers switching to private telecom operators. However, with the rapid expansion of its 4G services, the company aims to regain lost customers and strengthen its position in the competitive telecom market.

The latest announcement brings relief to millions of BSNL users, as they can now enjoy faster internet speeds at thousands of new locations. The company is accelerating the rollout to ensure seamless connectivity across India.

BSNL strengthens network infrastructure

To support its 4G expansion, BSNL has made significant improvements to its network infrastructure. The telecom operator has:

Installed 30,000 new backup batteries to ensure uninterrupted service during power cuts.

Set up over 15,000 new power plants to enhance network reliability and efficiency.

With these upgrades, BSNL is ensuring a stable and high-speed 4G experience for its customers.

BSNL's roadmap for 2025

The company is committed to completing its 4G expansion by mid-2025, reducing its reliance on outdated networks and competing more effectively with private telecom giants. With government backing and continued infrastructure improvements, BSNL aims to offer affordable, high-speed 4G services nationwide.

For BSNL users, the future looks promising as the company moves closer to completing its ambitious 4G rollout plan.

ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Essential tips to keep your gadgets safe from water and colours

ALSO READ: Holi Aftermath: 5 Safe ways to remove colours from your smartphone and gadgets