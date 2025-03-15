Delhi man dies in AC blast: Important safety tips before using your air conditioner As air conditioners become essential in Indian homes, prioritizing safety and maintenance can prevent fatal accidents. If you plan to buy a new AC or restart your old one, make sure to follow these precautions for a safe and efficient cooling experience.

It is almost summer, and air conditioners (ACs) are about to be switched on in nearly every household, after months of being inactivity for a very long time. However, a recent AC blast incident in Delhi raised serious safety concerns. It was reported that a man lost his life in a tragic accident at an AC repair shop in the Krishna Nagar area, highlighting the risks of improper maintenance and electrical faults.

To avoid such dangers, it is important to understand why AC blasts happen and take preventive measures before turning on your unit.

Deadly AC blast in Delhi: What happened?

A shocking AC explosion occurred at an AC repair shop in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, which led to the death of a man named Mohan Lal. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and the video is now going viral on social media as well.

This is not the first time when such kind of incident has been reported, AC blasts have occurred in the past during summer, making it essential to understand their causes and preventive measures.

Why do AC blasts happen? Common causes explained

Compressor overheating

The compressor is the heart of any AC (split or window).

Lack of maintenance can cause it to overheat, leading to a possible explosion.

Short circuits

Electrical faults or damaged wiring can trigger a blast.

Before using your AC, always check the electrical components.

High voltage and power fluctuations

Voltage spikes can damage internal components.

Always use a voltage stabilizer to prevent sudden surges.

Gas leakage in the compressor

If refrigerant gas leaks and accumulates, it can ignite and cause an explosion.

Always get the gas levels checked by a professional before using the AC.

Clogged air filters

Dust accumulation puts extra pressure on the compressor.

Regular AC servicing prevents this issue and keeps your unit running efficiently.

How to prevent AC blasts? Safety tips before using your air conditioners for summers

Get a professional service check before turning on your AC after a long break. Ensure proper ventilation around the unit to avoid overheating. Check for gas leaks and fix any issues before using the AC. Use a voltage stabilizer to prevent damage from power fluctuations. Clean air filters regularly to maintain proper airflow.

