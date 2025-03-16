iQOO 13 5G gets a massive price drop on Amazon: Check new price and offers If you are looking for a premium flagship smartphone with top-notch performance, an advanced camera system, and a stunning display, the iQOO 13 5G is a great option.

In today's smartphone market, finding that one perfect handset can be challenging, especially in the flagship segment, where brands like Samsung and Apple dominate. However, iQOO has been making waves with its high-performance smartphones, offering top-tier features at competitive prices. The iQOO 13 5G is one such premium device that combines powerful hardware, stunning design, and an impressive camera setup.

If you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone without spending a fortune, this is a great opportunity to grab the iQOO 13 5G at a discounted price on Amazon.

Massive price cut on iQOO 13 5G

The iQOO 13 5G (256GB variant) was originally priced at Rs 61,999 on Amazon India. However, with an 11 per cent discount, the new price is Rs 54,998. Additionally, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards, making it an even better deal.

Amazon also offers an EMI option starting at Rs 4,316 per month for those looking for an affordable way to buy the phone.

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal, allowing buyers to get up to Rs 22,800 off by trading in their old smartphone. If you receive the maximum exchange value, the effective price of the iQOO 13 5G will drop to just Rs 32,198, making it one of the best flagship deals available right now.

iQOO 13 5G: Flagship specs and features

Premium build and durability

The iQOO 13 5G comes with a glass back and an aluminium alloy frame, giving it a premium look and feel.

It boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring protection against dust, water, and extreme conditions.

Immersive display

Features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display panel.

Supports a 144Hz refresh rate, offering buttery smooth visuals and an enhanced gaming experience.

High-end performance

Runs on Android 15 out of the box.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking.

Available in up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, providing ample space for apps, games, and media files.

Pro-grade camera setup

The rear camera setup includes three 50MP sensors, allowing for high-quality photography, ultra-wide shots, and superior zoom capabilities.

For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera, ensuring sharp and detailed captures.

Long-lasting battery and fast charging

Equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without frequent recharges.

Supports 120W fast charging, capable of charging the phone in minutes.

Should you buy iQOO 13 5G?

With the current Amazon discount and exchange offers, it becomes an even more attractive deal for buyers looking to upgrade.

ALSO READ: 1 Ton vs 1.5 Ton AC: Which one should you buy?

ALSO READ: BSNL introduces a 6-month validity plan: Unlimited calling and data at just Rs 750