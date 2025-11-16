How much will the OnePlus 15R cost in India, and what should we expect? The OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in the Indian market soon, and several leaked features suggest it will come equipped with a powerful battery and an upgraded camera system.

Following the launch of the OnePlus 15 flagship, the company is now preparing to introduce the OnePlus 15R. This mid-budget phone, which was recently teased during the flagship launch, is expected to arrive soon in global markets, including India. It will serve as the successor to the OnePlus 13R, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

OnePlus 15R expect launch date and India price

Ahead of its official unveiling, the price and key details of the OnePlus 15R have been leaked.

Potential Rebrand: The OnePlus 15R is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was recently launched in China.

Launch Timeline: OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch date, but some tipsters suggest it could arrive as early as next month, in December.

Pricing: The previous model, the OnePlus 13R, launched with a starting price of Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 15R is expected to maintain this price bracket, with a potential starting price ranging between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

OnePlus 15R expected features

Here is a look at the anticipated specifications for the OnePlus 15R:

Feature Specification (Expected) Display 6.83-inch flat AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory/Storage Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage Battery/Charging 7,800mAh battery, 100W fast charging support Rear Camera Dual setup: 50MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle camera Front Camera 16MP for selfies and video calling Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 (Like the OnePlus 15)

Meanwhile, smartphone prices are set to soar, as brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus prepare to launch new models at higher price points, while costs for existing devices may also climb.

