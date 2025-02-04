Honor X9c 5G set to launch in India: First look revealed on Amazon

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor X9c 5G

Honor, a leading smartphone maker known worldwide, has been gearing up to make its return to the Indian market. The company is set to launch the Honor X9c 5G, the handset made its global debut last November 2024 and has now been teased on Amazon, confirming its entry into India. Honor’s India comeback follows its last launch in September with the Honor 200 Lite.

Amazon Microsite confirms the India launch of X9c 5G

The Honor X9c 5G's imminent launch in India has been confirmed through a microsite live on Amazon. While the company has not officially named the phone, the teaser poster suggests it will be the X9c 5G. Amazon’s listing also provides a sneak peek into some key features of the smartphone, including its OIS and EIS camera capabilities.

Powerful camera setup with 108MP sensor

The Honor X9c 5G has been equipped with a dual-camera setup, which features a 108MP primary sensor that promises high-quality photography.

The camera module on the back panel is expected to feature a large, round design.

High-end display and performance

The smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the X9c 5G promises solid performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming.

As Honor prepares for the official launch of the Honor X9c 5G in India, tech enthusiasts will be able to look forward to the full reveal of this feature-packed smartphone.

