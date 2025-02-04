Samsung Galaxy S25 series goes on sale with exciting launch offer: Get up to Rs 10,000 discounts

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung, one of the leading names in consumer goods has officially launched its much-awaited Galaxy S25 5G series, including Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The global launch took place on January 22 (2025), and now the series is available for sale in the Indian market. As part of the launch offer, Samsung has been providing several impressive discounts on all three models, which makes it the perfect time for buyers to grab these flagship devices.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?

Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 series from Amazon India and Samsung's official website. The base variant, Galaxy S25, is priced at Rs 80,999, featuring 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Exclusive discounts on Amazon and HDFC Bank offer

Buyers using an HDFC Bank card on Amazon can avail a Rs 10,000 discount on the Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 Plus (12GB RAM, 512GB storage) is priced at Rs 99,999.

The top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB RAM, 512GB storage) costs Rs 1,29,999, with an Rs 8,000 discount on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Premium features at a glance

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for protection. Processor: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for ultra-smooth performance. Storage: 12GB RAM, expandable up to 1TB storage. Battery: Massive 5,000mAh battery for all-day usage. Camera setup: Quad-camera system featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and more. Front camera: 12MP selfie camera for crisp video calls and selfies.

