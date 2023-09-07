Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor 90 to come with 200MP camera, set to launch on September 14

Honor, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new smartphone, the "Honor 90 5G," in India on September 14. This smartphone is set to feature an impressive 200-megapixel (MP) camera.

The Honor 90 promises several innovations in its display, camera, and design. One standout feature is its Quad-Curved Floating Display, which not only enhances its visual aesthetics but also incorporates advanced eye-comfort technology, ensuring comfortable usage for extended periods.

The camera setup on this device is particularly impressive. It boasts a remarkable 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera, promising to capture stunning details with exceptional clarity. Additionally, it is expected to house a substantial 4900mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent charging.

For photography enthusiasts, the Honor 90 will offer 4K video recording capabilities with 10X digital zoom, allowing for versatile and high-quality video shooting.

Furthermore, the smartphone will run on MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13. MagicOS is an innovative operating system designed to deliver a seamless experience across different platforms and devices. It promises a fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience.

One of its key features is enabling seamless collaboration across various devices and ecosystems, providing an immersive and personalized experience for users. MagicOS is designed to work not only on smartphones but also on PCs and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. This cross-platform compatibility ensures that devices running different operating systems can connect seamlessly with MagicOS devices at a system level.

The Honor 90 with its groundbreaking 200MP camera, cutting-edge display, and innovative operating system is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market. Its official launch on September 14 will likely generate considerable excitement among consumers and tech enthusiasts eager to experience its advanced features and capabilities.

