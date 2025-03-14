Holi 2025: Essential tips to keep your gadgets safe from water and colours Whether it’s using a waterproof pouch, switching to a backup phone, or investing in an IP68-rated device, a little preparation goes a long way. Celebrate Holi worry-free and keep your devices safe.

Holi is a time for fun, colours, and celebration, but it can also pose a risk to your smartphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets. With water balloons and colour splashes everywhere, your expensive devices can suffer irreversible damage. However, with the right precautions, you can enjoy Holi without worrying about ruining your tech. Here are some Holi-proof tips to keep your gadgets safe this festive season.

1. Use waterproof bags or cases

One of the best ways to protect your smartphone from water and colours is by using a waterproof case or bag. These are easily available in the market and offer a sealed barrier against moisture and dust. Many waterproof pouches also come with a lanyard, allowing you to hang them around your neck for easy access.

2. Use an old phone instead of your expensive one

If you own a high-end smartphone, consider switching to an old spare phone for the day. This way, even if your device gets wet or stained, your primary phone remains safe. Also, avoid using expensive wireless earphones or smartwatches that could get damaged.

3. Get an IP68-rated water-resistant phone

Many smartphones now come with an IP68 rating, meaning they can survive minor water splashes and dust exposure. The good news is that even budget-friendly phones under Rs 35,000 now offer IP-rated protection, making them Holi-friendly.

4. Apply a nano-coating for extra protection

For additional water resistance, consider using a DIY nano-coating spray on your phone. These sprays create a thin waterproof layer, protecting your device from minor splashes. When applied correctly, nano-coating can last 6-12 months, making it a long-term investment for device safety.

5. Avoid blow drying a wet smartphone: Use rice instead

If your phone gets wet, avoid using a hairdryer to dry it, as the heat can damage internal components. Instead, place the device in a bowl of uncooked rice for at least 24-48 hours. The rice will absorb moisture and increase the chances of recovery.

