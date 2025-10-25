Government pushes e-waste recycling for critical mineral recovery The push for recycling capacity comes after the recent approval of a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme intended to help augment processing capabilities through advanced methods, such as hydrometallurgy.

New Delhi:

The government announced on Friday that it is actively engaging with the private sector to establish sufficient domestic capacity for the full utilisation of e-waste and the recovery of various critical minerals. This push follows the approval of a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for critical mineral recycling last month. This scheme is a key component of the National Critical Mineral Mission and aims to provide a reliable method for ensuring supply chain sustainability in the near term.

Fast rollout and eligible feedstock

The Ministry of Mines promptly issued detailed scheme guidelines earlier this month after consulting with stakeholders. The application process for the Incentive Scheme has already begun, having been rolled out on October 2, 2025. Stakeholders have praised the swift launch and are actively participating with the Ministry.

Eligible feedstocks under the scheme include:

E-waste

Spent lithium-ion batteries (LIBs)

Other scrap, such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

Boosting capacity and technology

The incentive scheme is designed to help augment recycling capacity using advanced processes like hydrometallurgy. Proven, end-to-end recycling technologies are already available within the country.

Top institutions such as the IITs and CSIR, along with various research and development laboratories, have successfully created and showcased their own methods for extracting, recycling, and purifying metals. This means they have made significant advancements in handling metals in a way that reduces reliance on outside sources.These institutes are also offering training in mineral processing, beneficiation, and extractive metallurgy. Any skill requirements for beneficiaries under the scheme can be met through necessary institutional tie-ups.

