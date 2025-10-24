Why iPhone 17 Pro Max models in Cosmic Orange colour are turning Pink? The iPhone 17 Pro Max debuted in Cosmic Orange, but now, images showing it in a bright pink shade have gone viral, baffling users. Find out the truth behind this surprising colour.

New Delhi:

Ever since its launch, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has been a center of attention, with its various hues quickly becoming a topic of discussion. When the initial Orange color was unveiled, it was variously described as saffron or ochre. Now, a completely different color is generating buzz: pink. This has led many to question: Has Apple quietly launched a Pink iPhone 17 Pro Max? The answer lies in a simple—but shocking—cleaning mistake.

The origin of the pink photos

The viral discussion began when a user on Reddit posted a photo of their iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic model, in which certain metallic parts of the phone appeared to have a rosy-pink shade. As the photo circulated, it immediately sparked an online debate: while many netizens were delighted by the possibility of a new color, others quickly dismissed the image as fake. Similar posts claiming to show a pink iPhone soon began to surface on TikTok, fueling the confusion.

Why the iPhone 17 Pro Max was turning pink

When the real reason behind the colour change was revealed, it surprised many. The pink colouring did not come from a new Apple design but was, in fact, the result of how people were cleaning their iPhones.

An Apple-focused tech site explained that the iPhone 17 Pro's chassis is made of anodised aluminum. This material can lead to artificial oxide layers and colour changes when certain cleaning agents are used. Specifically, when the oxide layer comes into contact with peroxide-based cleaners, it reacts with the solvent beneath the metal. This reaction caused the glass-backed panels to retain their original Orange color while the metallic side panels turned pink.

Apple’s official cleaning recommendations

To prevent accidental damage or colour changes to your device, Apple Support recommends the following cleaning procedures:

Use either 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes, 70 percent ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox disinfecting wipes.

Gently clean the exterior of the phone, but avoid products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Avoid exposing any openings to moisture and never immerse your iPhone in any cleaning agent.

Always dry the iPhone with a clean, dry cloth after cleaning.

