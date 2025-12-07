Sholay song, dance and panic: Video captures the moment fire broke out at Goa nightclub The video shows dance being performed by a lady when flames suddenly appear inside the packed nightclub. The music stops instantly, and chaos follows as people shout “aag lag gayi!."

New Delhi:

A video circulating online captures the exact moment the massive fire broke out inside the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. According to sources, the footage is from the first floor of the club, recorded by a tourist present during the incident. Regular visitors have also confirmed that the video matches the club’s layout. Eyewitnesses have verified the clip as genuine.

The video shows dance being performed by a lady when flames suddenly appear inside the packed nightclub. The music stops instantly, and chaos follows as people shout “aag lag gayi!” (a fire has broken out) and scramble to escape. Panic spreads rapidly as smoke fills the area, with people pushing to get out of the premises.

The Goa nightclub fire

The fire, which broke out late Saturday night, claimed 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members. Goa Police said that six people are injured and are undergoing treatment. The identity of seven victims is still being confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with police and fire officials examining all angles.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He confirmed that the general manager of the club has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered against the owner. Authorities will investigate whether fire safety protocols and proper construction norms were followed.

“We need to know what permissions were taken and who granted them,” Sawant told ANI, adding that anyone found responsible will face strict action.

Compensation announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with CM Sawant and sought detailed updates on the tragedy. He also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PM Modi posted on X, calling the incident “deeply saddening” and wishing speedy recovery to those injured.

(With inputs from Sushil Shukla)