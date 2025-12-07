Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palaash Muchhal called off, says 'would like to close this matter here' Star India women's batter Smriti Mandhana announced on her Instagram story that her wedding with Palaash Mucchal has been called off. She asked for privacy in the matter from the fans.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing speculations, star India women's batter Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram and announced that her wedding with Palaash Mucchal has been called off.

It is worth noting that reports stated that Smriti and Palaash’s wedding was called off or delayed due to her father suffering a heart attack before the wedding. With weeks of silence on the matter and speculations, Smriti took to Instagram and posted a story, where she provided clarification on the matter.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clairy that the wedding is called off,” Smriti posted.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space process and move on at our own pace,” she added.

Palash gave his statement on the matter as well

Furthermore, Palaash took to Instagram and shared his take on the matter as well. She shared his statement on his Instagram story, a few minutes before Smriti.

“I have decided to move on in my lie and step back from my personal relationships. It has been very difficult for me to seee people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It is the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding onto my beliefs,” Palash posted.

“I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand,” he added.

