Ellyse Perry becomes second player in WBBL history to achieve major milestone with century

Game 40 of the ongoing WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) 2025 saw Sydney Sixers women taking on Adelaide Strikers women at the North Sydney Oval on December 7, and the clash belonged to ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Scoring 111 runs in 71 deliveries for Sixers, Perry became only the second player in WBBL history to cross 5000 runs.

It is worth noting that Beth Mooney is the only other player with 5000 runs to her name in the WBBL. While Mooney has 5446 runs to her name, Perry now has 5072 runs to her name in the tournament, establishing herself as one of the all-time greats to play in the WBBL.

Speaking of the game, the clash began with Sydney Sixers coming in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Perry scoring her century. Sophia Dunkley added 54 runs to her name as Sixers posted a total of 173 runs in the first innings of the game.

Eleanor Larosa was the only wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers in the first innings, bowling four overs. Larosa conceded 20 runs and took four wickets to her name as well.

Sydney Sixers manage to edge out narrow victory

Aiming to chase down the target, Adelaide Strikers saw openers Tammy Beaumont and Madeline Penna scoring 23 and 31 runs, respectively. Bridget Patterson went unbeaten on a score of 65 runs in 35 deliveries. Strikers came within touching distance of a win, but Sixers eventually managed to win the game by one run.

Unlike Strikers, Sydney Sixers managed to do well with the ball. Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Gardner were the highest wicket takers for Sixers, with two wickets each to their names. Amelia Kerr and Caoimhe Bray took one wicket each as well.

