Who finished with most runs for India in ODIs in 2025? With 302 runs in three matches against South Africa in the recently concluded ODI series, Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer for India in 50-overs in 2025. He made 651 runs, while Rohit Sharma finished just below him with 650 runs to his name in the format.

Visakhapatnam:

India enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season in ODI cricket. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team lifted the Champions Trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final and wrapped up the year with an impressive 2-1 home series victory over South Africa. Earlier in the year, they had also registered a series win against England. The only setback came in October, when they suffered a series of defeat to Australia.

Even so, the team management would be more than satisfied with how the players performed throughout the year in the 50-overs format. Following the Champions Trophy, questions were raised about whether senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would continue playing ODIs. Several reports even suggested that the Australia series might be their final appearance in international cricket, given that both had already stepped away from Tests and T20Is.

However, neither of them was ready to retire, and interestingly, they ended up as India’s top two run-scorers in 2025. With a boundary in the final ball of the last ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Kohli moved past Rohit to become the year’s leading run-getter for India. The star batter concluded the year with 651 runs in 13 matches, while Rohit accumulated 650 runs in 14 games.

Shreyas Iyer, who was sidelined from the ODI series against South Africa due to a rib injury, finished as India’s third-highest run-scorer. He amassed 496 runs in 11 matches at an average of 49.60. Meanwhile, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill also enjoyed a strong year, scoring 490 runs in 11 games.

Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Players ODI runs in 2025 Virat Kohli 651 Rohit Sharma 650 Shreyas Iyer 496 Shubman Gill 490 KL Rahul 367

When will India play ODIs next?

As India’s 2025 ODI calendar ended, the focus is now on 2026. They will next play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Then, the players will be busy with the T20I series vs the Black Caps, followed by the T20 World Cup, IPL and finally an away series against England.