Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list with Player of the Series award against South Africa Star India batter Virat Kohli was once again excellent for India in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa. Winning the Player of the Series award, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and broke a world record as well.

Visakhapatnam:

The three-game ODI leg of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa came to an end with the Men in Blue registering a brilliant victory. After winning one game each, both India and the Proteas locked horns in the series decider at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on December 6.

Winning the first and third ODIs, the Indian team clinched the series, and it is worth noting that ace batter Virat Kohli won the Player of the Series award as well. With his two centuries and one half-century in three matches, there was no doubt that Kohli was India’s best batter in the series.

Winning the Player of the Series award, Kohli went on to shatter the world record for the most POTS awards in men’s international cricket, surpassing the tally of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While Tendulkar had 20 POTS awards to his name, Kohli now has 21.

Virat Kohli spoke after the win

After the win, Kohli took centre stage and opined that the way he is currently playing is the most satisfying for him. He also revealed that he is playing very freely, which helps him score runs more than ever.

“Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don't think I have played at this level for a good 2-3 years now and I feel really free in my mind. Just the whole game is coming together nicely. Very exciting to build on. And something that I have always tried to do as a player, kind of maintain my own standards that I have set for myself and play at the level that I can make an impact for the team. And I know when I can bat like that out there in the middle, then it of course helps the team in a big way because I can bat long, I can bat according to the situation. And just being confident just makes me feel like, okay, any situation out there in the middle, I have what it takes to handle that situation and bring it in favour of the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: