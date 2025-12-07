'We don't have any relationship': Mohamed Salah drops bombshell interview following Liverpool's subpar form Ace Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah took centre stage and opined that he is being thrown under the bus for his side's recent subpar performances after Liverpool's recent 3-3 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Liverpool:

English Premier League club Liverpool FC continued its subpar form. Taking on Leeds United in their recent league clash, Liverpool drew the game 3-3 after a last-minute goal by Leeds. With 7 wins, two draws, and six losses, the defending champions sit in eighth place in the standings with 23 points to their name.

It is worth noting that in their 3-3 draw, Liverpool’s ace forward, Mohamed Salah, was their unused substitute, and the clash became the third straight game that Salah started on the bench.

After the draw, the forward came forward and dropped a bombshell interview, where he stated that it is clear that somebody wants him to get all the blame for the side’s recent performances.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship. I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” Salah was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Salah further reiterated his love for Liverpool FC

Furthermore, Salah talked about how he loved Liverpool and how his kids support it and revealed that he feels like he is being thrown under the bus and reiterated his support for the club but went on to state that he is not the problem.

"This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will. It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don't get it. It's like I'm being thrown more under the bus. I don't think I'm the problem. I have done so much for this club,” Salah said.

