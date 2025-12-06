Virat Kohli surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya, nears another Sachin Tendulkar's ODI world record Star India batter Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series for his outstanding performance in the ODI series against South Africa. He hit two consecutive centuries and a half-century in the third ODI. Notably, he made 302 runs in the three-match series.

Visakhapatnam:

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series for his record-breaking showing in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. He struck centuries in each of the first two games, extending his tally of consecutive ODI hundreds to 11. In the third ODI, he delivered another composed performance, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls as India cruised to a nine-wicket win tp sea; the series 2-1.

This latest Player of the Series award also pushed Kohli past Sanath Jayasuriya for the second-most POTS honours in ODI history. Kohli now has 12 such awards, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the list with 15. Kohli is now just three awards away from surpassing Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

Most Player of the Series in ODIs

Players No. of POTS Sachin Tendulkar 15 Virat Kohli 12 Sanath Jayasuriya 11 Shaun Pollock 09 Chris Gayle 08

Haven’t played like this in 2-3 years: Kohli

Kohli has arguably been playing some of the best cricket of his life at the moment. Speaking about the same, the star batter noted that he hasn’t played like this in the last 2-3 years and feels very free and liberated in his head to get going. The Delhi batter noted that when he plays such a brand of cricket, he feels more confident and it also helps the team to get going in the middle.

“Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years. I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

In the meantime, Kohli also finished as the leading run-scorer for India in ODIs in 2025. With a boundary in the final ball of the match, he surpassed Rohit Sharma for the record.