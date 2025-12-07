Irfan Pathan suggests technical changes to Yashasvi Jaiswal after latter's brilliant century against SA Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about some changes that ace India opener Yahasvi Jaiswak can make in his technique after his brilliant ton against South Africa in the third ODI.

New Delhi:

The third ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa ended in a comfortable victory for the Indian team. The two sides locked horns at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag for the series decider on December 6, and India won the game comfortably by nine wickets, clinching the series.

One of the biggest standout performers for India in the clash was star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chasing a target of 271 runs, Jaiswal amassed 116* runs in 121 deliveries and helped the Men in Blue win their second game of the series.

Speaking on the same, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Jaiswal but also suggested some changes that he can make to his technique going forward.

"It was important to come runs off Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat. He is an all-format player and I had said before the series that he can hit 200 if set. The way he batted after his half-century showed he can make big scores. But he struggled initially, stepped out, got beaten and tried to cut numerous times. He has Test hundreds, a T20I ton and now he has a century in all three formats. It shows his potential. Despite the struggle, he didn’t play any rash shot to throw away his wicket. Jaiswal opted to stay at the crease despite the struggle,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Irfan further lauded Jasiwal’s performance

Additionally, Irfan Pathan stated how brilliant it was to see Jaiswal score his maiden ODI century. "It was sensational to see the young man scoring runs. But I would like to analyse his technique a bit deeper. His hip goes towards short fine leg and his shoulder’s upper body opens up and he tries to go side on. He needs to synchronize these three things. He struggles with these initially, especially against left-arm bowlers. When Jaiswal gets time, he should work on these,” Pathan said.