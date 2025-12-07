Palaash Muchhal reacts after Smriti Mandhana’s ‘wedding called off’ post: ‘Most difficult phase of my life’ Moments after Smriti Mandhana confirmed her wedding with Palaash Muchhal was called off, the music composer shared an emotional statement, calling it the most difficult phase of his life.

New Delhi:

Just minutes after Smriti Mandhana publicly confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal has been called off, he has released his own statement on Instagram. The composer acknowledged the end of their relationship, addressed the emotional weight of the moment, and cautioned those spreading unverified claims online. Palaash and Smriti were set to wed on December 7, 2025.

Palaash's relationship with the Indian vice-captain had been under intense media and social scrutiny. The music composer said he has “decided to move on” and will now “step back” from the personal equation.

Palaash Muchhal's statement on his wedding with Smriti Mandhana

In his note, Palaash spoke of the pain caused by online chatter, writing: “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs.”

Echoing Mandhana’s plea for privacy, he urged people to reconsider how easily speculation is shared and consumed, saying: “I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Palaash also revealed that his team will initiate legal action against those spreading defamatory content about the situation, asserting that irresponsible digital chatter has “drastic consequences”. “My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content.” He closed his message with gratitude towards those who have shown support: “Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Smriti Mandhana calls off the wedding

Following weeks of silence and speculations about her wedding to Palaash, Smriti took to Instagram and posted a story, and provided clarification on the matter. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clairy that the wedding is called off,” Smriti posted.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space process and move on at our own pace,” she added.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off, says 'would like to close this matter here'