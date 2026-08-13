What did Arjun Rampal say about Suvinder Vicky's abusive dialogues in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Find out

New Delhi:

Suvinder Vicky, who played Arjun Rampal's father in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2, has opened up about filming the character's abusive and intense scenes in the film. Arjun played Major Iqbal in the film. Though Vicky was sparsely spread across the film, he was always seen hurling abuses at his son.

Suvinder Vicky on abusive scenes in Dhurandhar Part 2

Suvinder Vicky spoke about using abusive language in Dhurandhar and revealed that it was part of the original script. He also credited director Aditya Dhar and the film's writers for the way those scenes were handled.

Vicky told HT, “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred percent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go our screenwriter), because I didn’t make any of those, that was all written in the script.”

The actor recalled joking with Aditya Dhar about the amount of abuse in his dialogues. He said he felt his entire dialogue could end up being censored. “I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep, he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut," he added

Vicky then revealed that he considered improvising some of the scenes after being assured that the dialogues would remain in the film. However, Dhar stopped him from taking the language further. He also said, “Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films.”

What was Arjun Rampal's reaction to the abuses behind the scenes?

But how did Arjun Rampal react to the abuses hurled at him behind the sets? Suvinder Vicky mentioned that they had already worked together in the banned film, Satluj, so they had a connection from before. But when Vicky warned Rampal about the dialogues, he replied, "It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de (Kill it in front of the camera)."

Both the Dhurandhar films are currently streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar.

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Aditya Dhar praises Ranveer Singh, says 'Maa Saraswati herself placed her hand' on him during Dhurandhar