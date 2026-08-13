Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt reunite in 7 Dogs, trailer promises high-octane action

New Delhi:

Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as the official trailer of 7 Dogs was released today. The trailer gives audiences a fresh look at the international action thriller and, more importantly, another glimpse of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt together on screen. The trailer comes just days before the film's India release on August 21.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo known for the Bad Boys franchise, 7 Dogs brings together actors from Indian, Egyptian and international cinema. Salman and Sanjay feature in cameo roles, while Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz lead the film, alongside Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt steal the spotlight

While 7 Dogs has a large international cast, it is the presence of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt that is likely to grab the most attention in India. The two actors have previously shared the screen several times, and their appearance in the Saudi-backed action thriller has been one of the biggest talking points around the film. Their earlier glimpses from the movie had already sparked excitement among Indian fans, particularly after an action sequence featuring the two stars surfaced online following the film's international release.

The newly released trailer once again focuses on the film's large-scale action, with Salman and Sanjay lending their familiar screen presence to a story that extends beyond Bollywood.

What is 7 Dogs about?

7 Dogs is an action thriller built around an unlikely alliance. The story follows Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, who joins forces with Ghali Abu Dawood, a feared figure from the 7 Dogs crime syndicate, to take on a major drug-trafficking network. The film combines crime, international action and a global cast, giving it a distinctly different flavour from a conventional Bollywood action film.

The project is also notable for its scale. It was mounted as a major Saudi-backed international production and directed by El Arbi and Fallah, whose previous work includes Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Salman Khan's cameo has already created buzz

Salman's involvement in 7 Dogs has been a talking point since the film's first trailer arrived earlier this year. His cameo, along with Sanjay Dutt's appearance, quickly became a major focus for Indian audiences. When the film was released in the Middle East in May, clips featuring Salman circulated widely online. One particular sequence showed the actor in a barbershop, while another action clip featured Salman and Sanjay together. Fans on social media were quick to react to their appearances.

For Indian audiences, the August release now offers a chance to see the international project on the big screen rather than through short clips circulating online.

When will 7 Dogs release in India?

7 Dogs is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026. The film had its international theatrical run in the Middle East earlier this year before its India release was announced.

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