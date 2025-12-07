Advertisement
IndiGo Flight Cancellation LIVE: The government has promised action against the airline, with the DGCA issuing a show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers seeking an explanation for the massive flight disruptions.

Passengers queue up at an IndiGo counter at Delhi airport. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

IndiGo passengers continued to face hardships on Sunday after the airline cancelled many of its flights, despite assurance that the situation will normalise soon. The government has promised action against the airline, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers seeking an explanation for the massive flight disruptions. Notably, the DGCA has withdrawn its new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which IndiGo had claimed that one of the reasons for the flight disruptions. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has stepped in amid the crisis, announcing 89 special trains across all zones for next three days to help IndiGo commuters. 

 

Live updates :IndiGo flight cancellation

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    11 flights cancelled at Trichy airport

    The IndiGo has cancelled 11 flights (Arrival: 5, Departure: 6) at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, according to news agency ANI.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Passengers wait at Guwahati airport as flights get cancelled

    Passengers at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati continue to wait after their flights get cancelled.   

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers over major disruptions

    India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a stern show-cause notice to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer on Saturday (December 6). The notice holds the CEO accountable for a week-long operational crisis that stranded thousands of passengers nationwide and forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights in a single day. This represents one of the DGCA’s toughest regulatory actions in recent times. Click here to read more.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    95 pc network connectivity reestablished: IndiGo

    IndiGo has said that it has reestablished 95 per cent network connectivity, while continuing to apologise to commuters over the cancellation of flights. "The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with a higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement," it said in a statement.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will take appropriate action against IndiGo: Official

    A senior government official has said that the Centre will take appropriate action against IndiGo as per the findings of the inquiry committee. "Appropriate action will be taken depending on the findings of the inquiry panel, which is to submit its report in 15 days," the official told PTI.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Indian Railways steps in

    The Indian Railways has stepped in to help IndiGo commuters and has announced that it will operate 89 special trains across all zones from Saturday. "The number of special trains and their trips might increase further depending on the traffic scenario. All zones have been asked to make use of all available resources, including rolling stock as well as manpower, to safely operate these trains for the convenience of lakhs of passengers stranded at different parts of the country due to flight cancellations," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board.

     

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO

    The DGCA on Saturday issued a show cause notice IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and sought an explanation from him over the flight disruption. "As the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers," the notice read.

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 100 flights cancelled in Hyderabad

    The IndiGo has cancelled 115 flights (54 arrivals and 61 departures) on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, Telangana.  

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Eight flights cancelled in Mumbai

    At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, the airline has cancelled eight flights so far.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Six flights cancelled in Delhi

    At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, IndiGo has cancelled six flights so far. Besides, several other flights have also been rescheduled.

     

