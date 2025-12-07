Live IndiGo Flight Cancellation: Several flights cancelled today; airline says 95% connectivity re-established IndiGo Flight Cancellation LIVE: The government has promised action against the airline, with the DGCA issuing a show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers seeking an explanation for the massive flight disruptions.

New Delhi:

IndiGo passengers continued to face hardships on Sunday after the airline cancelled many of its flights, despite assurance that the situation will normalise soon. The government has promised action against the airline, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers seeking an explanation for the massive flight disruptions. Notably, the DGCA has withdrawn its new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which IndiGo had claimed that one of the reasons for the flight disruptions. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has stepped in amid the crisis, announcing 89 special trains across all zones for next three days to help IndiGo commuters.