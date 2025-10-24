iPhone 16 Plus gets massive price drop, available for under Rs 40,000: How to buy The iPhone 16 Plus has received its biggest price cut yet, allowing customers to purchase this powerful Apple iPhone for up to Rs 22,000 less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 16 Plus has been significantly reduced. The latest price cut makes this Apple smartphone available at a much lower cost, even after the Diwali sales period. The smartphone was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 89,900. It is currently available for up to Rs 22,000 less than its original price.

Notably, this substantial discount is available on Reliance Digital's website, not on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Plus offer details

The iPhone 16 Plus is currently listed on Reliance Digital for Rs 67,990. This price is already Rs 21,910 less than its launch price of Rs 89,900.

Furthermore, interested buyers can secure an additional discount:

Bank Offer: Purchasing the phone with an Axis Bank EMI option provides an extra Rs 4,000 discount.

Final Price: This brings the starting price down to Rs 63,990.

Buyers can save up to Rs 25,910 through the combined discount. Additionally, by exchanging an old phone, customers can save up to Rs 26,000, potentially bringing the final purchase price of this iPhone to less than Rs 40,000.

iPhone 16 Plus features

The iPhone 16 Plus is a well-equipped device:

Display: It features a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Processor & Battery: The phone runs on the A18 Bionic chipset and is powered by a large 4674mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

Durability: It boasts an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant.

Camera System: The back features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front camera is 12MP.

Colours: The phone is available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine colour options.

ALSO READ: AI rules: Govt not asking creators to restrict AI content, only to label it, says MeitY secy Krishnan