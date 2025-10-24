DoT introduces new cybersecurity rules to combat cyber fraud The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalised new cybersecurity rules aimed at combating cyber fraud, which will impact major telecom companies (Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi) and the broader tech industry.

New Delhi:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalised new cybersecurity rules for the tech industry, including major telecom companies like Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea). These new regulations are designed to curb the rapidly increasing incidence of cyber fraud. However, some tech industry experts worry that bringing non-telecom firms under the DoT's umbrella could potentially pose a threat to user privacy.

According to an ET Telecom report, DoT officials clarified that the rules aim to integrate the department's licensed telecom operators with other entities such as banks, financial institutions, and insurance firms. They emphasised that the DoT’s regulatory goal is limited to telecom companies and their licensed entities.

The mobile number validation platform (MNV)

A key component of the new rules is the development of a Mobile Number Validation Platform (MNV) by the DoT. This platform will verify whether a mobile number belongs to the correct user according to the Know Your Customer (KYC) details held by the telecom companies. The platform is scheduled to launch in the coming months.

This MNV platform will allow banks, financial institutions, and insurance firms to verify a customer's mobile number when opening new accounts, which is crucial for preventing widespread cyber fraud. Currently, no legal mechanism exists for institutions to verify if the mobile number linked to a bank account genuinely belongs to the account holder.

The DoT initiated the MNV platform specifically to fill this gap, enabling banks and fintech firms to verify telephone numbers directly with telecom operators and, thus, helping to prevent cybercrime. Importantly, the new regulation will not be used to govern or regulate other businesses, such as e-commerce or food delivery platforms.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Plus gets massive price drop, available for under Rs 40,000: How to buy

Why iPhone 17 Pro Max models in Cosmic Orange colour are turning Pink?