Government introduces tough framework for safe and responsible online gaming; rules take effect from May 1

New Delhi:

India just took another big step towards online gaming. Starting May 1, the government rolled out the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026. These run under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, which Parliament signed off on last year.

Here’s the gist: they want to keep up with the booming online gaming industry; foster innovation, especially in e-sports and social gaming; and crack down on the dangers of money-driven gaming.

Safe and responsible gaming

Safety is the main focus for the Indian government for young gamers. The main goal is to give users a more responsible and secure space. Companies have to put in things like age checks, parental controls, time limits, user reports, counselling options, and ways to monitor fair play. If anyone runs into trouble, there’ll be grievance channels so complaints get sorted out quickly.

Strict ban on online money gaming

Any platform that takes or pays out real cash is banned, no exceptions. The government’s not just talking tough—they’ve given themselves the power to block banned games, freeze payments, and send cyber cells after violators across the country. The money game crackdown is all about shutting down addiction, financial losses, and shady stuff like money laundering.

Heavy penalties for violations

Run an illegal money-gaming site, and you could end up in jail for 3 years, be fined up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Repeat offenders could face up to five years behind bars and even bigger fines. Even advertising these banned games can land you in criminal trouble.

Online gaming authority of India formed

To keep things running, the government has further launched the Online Gaming Authority of India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

This agency does a bit of everything:

Classifies games

Keeps the banned list

Sorts out appeals

Coordinates on enforcement

Boost for e-sports and digital economy

But it’s not all about restrictions. The government believes this framework positions India to become a global gaming powerhouse. They expect e-sports and safe social gaming will spark new jobs, investment, and creative energy in design, coding, and content. With clear rules in place, there’s real optimism that online gaming in India can grow sustainably and safely from here.

(The above article has been made after reviewing the PIB report)