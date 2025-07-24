Google, X putting Indians at risk: Unchecked ads on these platforms helping scammers These advertisements feature deceptive news articles that appear genuine and encourage users to invest in fake platforms, ultimately scamming them out of their money.

Advertisements disguised as news articles have recently started appearing on Google Discover and X platforms. These ads are cleverly designed to look authentic, featuring the name of a reputed news organization and a shocking headline, often related to a famous celebrity. All of this is intended to trick users into clicking the ad.

Fake news article on Google Discover

Once you click, you're led to a news piece that is entirely fake but crafted to appear genuine. The one I encountered was an interview between journalist Navika Kumar and Sadhguru. The article began by discussing controversies surrounding Sadhguru's undisclosed earnings. In the piece, Sadhguru purportedly tells Navika that he earns extra money from a platform called 'Velyra Platform.' The article also claims he invested Rs 21,000, which quickly increased, and he now lives on a daily income from this platform. A backlink to the platform is also included in the article.

As mentioned, this article is completely fake but designed to trick unsuspecting individuals into clicking the link and investing their money. These advertisements are now common on social media platforms, and these platforms are not taking any corrective measures. I recently found one such advertisement on Google Discover, but I've also seen many on X (formerly Twitter) in recent months.

The only hint on Google Discover and X suggesting that these articles might be fake is a 'Sponsored' tag. However, how such ads are allowed on these platforms remains a big question. Another question is, who will be responsible for any damage caused to individuals?

What's most shocking is that these activities are still ongoing even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigates Google and Meta for money laundering connected to illegal online betting and gambling sites. Representatives from these companies were asked to appear before the ED on July 21 but requested a delay, explaining they needed more time to gather the necessary documents and information.

