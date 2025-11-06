Google Pixel Watch 4 now available for purchase in India with impressive offers The Google Pixel Watch 4, which debuted alongside the Pixel 10 Series smartphones in August, is available for purchase through Flipkart and the Google India Store.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is now available for sale in India. Launched alongside the Pixel 10 Series smartphones in August this year, the smartwatch can be purchased via Flipkart and the Google India Store.

The wearable is offered in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—and its key features include the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip paired with an Arm Cortex-M55 coprocessor, a bright AMOLED display, and up to 40 hours of battery life (for the 45mm variant with Always-On Display).

Google Pixel Watch 4 India price and offers

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is priced starting at Rs 39,900 for the 41mm variant, while the larger 45mm version costs Rs 43,900.

It is currently available for purchase in India through the Google India online store and Flipkart.

41mm Colour Options: Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

45mm Colour Options: Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Interested buyers purchasing the device from Flipkart can avail up to Rs 1,500 off on payments made using an SBI Credit card and EMI transactions. Users of the Axis Bank Flipkart debit card can also get a discount of up to five percent (max. Rs 750) on their purchase.

Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications

Display: AMOLED LTPO (Actua 360 display), Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3 color gamut, Up to 3000 nits peak brightness, Up to 60Hz refresh rate, Always-On Display (AOD) support.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2

Coprocessor: Arm Cortex-M55

Operating System: Google Wear OS 6.0 (Compatible with Android 11 or newer)

Storage & RAM: 32GB eMMC storage / 2GB SDRAM

Battery Life (AOD): 41mm: 325mAh (Up to 30 hours) / 45mm: 455mAh (Up to 40 hours)

Health Sensors: Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) monitoring, ECG app (in select regions), Skin temperature tracking, Sleep and stress tracking.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Ultra-wideband connection, Dual-Frequency GPS (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS)

Durability: 5 ATM water resistance, IP68 dust resistance

