Google Pixel 8a with renowned camera now available for Rs 29,999: Where to buy

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 8a has received a significant price drop, making it available for less than Rs 30,000—its lowest price ever. Initially launched with an original price of Rs 52,999, the phone is now heavily discounted on Flipkart during its Big Billion Days sale. This latest offer is part of several price adjustments since its release.

Google Pixel 8a discount

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 8a, originally listed at Rs 52,999, is now available for Rs 29,999, a 43 per cent reduction. An additional instant discount of Rs 500 can be availed with certain bank cards. For those with an older device, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 24,950 is also available.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Camera 64MP (main) + 13MP (secondary) Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,492mAh Charging 30W wired and Qi-certified wireless charging Operating System Android 14 (upgradable to Android 16) Build AluminIum frame

The Google Pixel 8a, launched in May of last year, features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is built with an aluminum frame and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It shipped with Android 14 and has recently received the Android 16 update.

Powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor, the Pixel 8a comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it has a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera. The front features a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 4,492mAh battery that supports both 30W wired charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.

