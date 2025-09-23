Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL users: A guide on how to get VIP mobile numbers VIP mobile numbers are easy to remember and reflect your style. Telecom operators offer options for users to choose their preferred number. Here's how you can get one.

Mobile numbers are not just for connecting with others; they are also an identity. The telecom system uses these numbers to identify you, and a unique number, also called a VIP number, can make you stand out from the crowd. These numbers are easy to remember and reflect your personal style. Every telecom operator in India allows new subscribers to choose their favorite number. If you're interested in getting a VIP number, here is a guide on how to get one.

Jio VIP Number

Jio allows users to select their preferred number, but the choices are restricted to numbers that match their existing one. However, Jio lets users choose a new number in a location different from their existing SIM's location.

How to get a Jio VIP number:

Go to Google and search for "Jio VIP number."

Click on the official Jio link.

On the page, enter your existing number and the OTP.

Select a number that matches your existing one and get it delivered.

Vi VIP Number

Vodafone Idea (Vi) allows users to purchase VIP numbers. These mobile numbers have unique combinations, and their rates vary depending on the specific number.

How to get a Vi VIP number:

Search for "Vi VIP number" on Google.

Click on the Vi link and choose a free or premium number from the list.

Pay the required fees and get it delivered.

Airtel VIP Number

Airtel does not offer any option for users to choose their preferred number. New users can visit an Airtel store for more information.

BSNL VIP Number

BSNL also allows new users to choose their number. It offers many options to search for a preferred number, such as searching with a specific starting number, ending number, or series.

How to get a BSNL VIP number:

Visit BSNL's "Choose Your Number" website.

Select your state and then your number.

BSNL users can reserve their number online but must visit a BSNL office to take its delivery.

